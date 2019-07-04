Man arrested after teenager stabbed in East Sussex

A man has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in East Sussex.

Police said they were called to Quarry Lane, Seaford, at 3pm on Thursday (July 4).

A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after another man, aged 19, sustained stab wounds at an address in Quarry Lane, Seaford, at 3pm on Thursday (July 4).

“The arrested man is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

“The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where his condition is not currently assessed as life threatening.

“The incident was confined to the address and did not involve any other address or local people nearby.”