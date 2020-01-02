Man arrested after large police response in Hastings

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident in Hastings on New Year’s Day.

Police said they were called to High Street, Hastings, at about 8.45am on Wednesday (January 1).

Sussex Police

A spokesman said a man was arrested on suspicion of assault after another man was punched in the face.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer while he was being detained, police said.

Neither victim needed hospital treatment, a police spokesman added.

Police added: “The 37-year-old was taken to custody, questioned and released under investigation.”

An eyewitness said he saw seven police cars responding to the incident.