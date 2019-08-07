Man arrested after knife is brandished outside Bexhill restaurant

Officers investigating reports of a man brandishing a knife when a member of staff from a Bexhill restaurant confronted him for allegedly making off without paying have made an arrest.

At about 9.30pm on Saturday, August 3, police were called to the Bears Bar and Grill, in Devonshire Road, after receiving a report of a man and a woman making off without paying.

Shortly after, a man is reported to have brandished a knife when confronted by a member of staff in a nearby street, police said.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of affray, making off without payment and possession of a knife in public.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

