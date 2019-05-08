Man arrested after ‘approaching young teenage girls’ in Bexhill

A man was arrested after reportedly approaching two young teenage girls in Bexhill on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6).

The alarm was raised just before 3pm when the girls were on Galley Hill, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

The spokesman said a man pulled up in a car and spoke to the girls, but did not physically touch them. The man was then followed by a member of the public and arrested at Normans Bay a short while later, according to Sussex Police.

Police now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the conversation that the man had with the girls or who may have seen an altercation that took place soon afterwards near the sea angling club at the bottom of Galley Hill.

Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting serial 798 of 06/05.

A 39-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been released under investigation.

READ MORE:

• ’Men with knives’ at Bexhill emergency incident

• Bexhill enjoys traditional May Fair fun

• Councillors react to Rother District Council election results