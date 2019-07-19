Man arrested after alleged hammer attack in Bexhill

A man was arrested after another man suffered a head injury in an alleged hammer attack in a shop in Bexhill.

Police were called to the shop in St Leonards Road at 8.52am on Tuesday, July 9.

Police say it was reported that there had been an altercation between the two men outside that had then moved inside.

The 33-year-old victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings for treatment.

A 64-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was later bailed until August 6.