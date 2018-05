A man has been arrested after three men were sprayed with a form of acid in St Leonards on Sunday night (May 6).

The incident happened in a flat on Clyde Road at around 10.45pm.

The victims were taken to hospital and treated. They did not suffer life threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old London man was detained on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of causing criminal damage. He has been released on bail until June 4.