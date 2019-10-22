Man 'almost forced into van' in Hastings kidnap attempt

A man was almost kidnapped in Hastings yesterday, according to Sussex Police.

Sussex Police said that while walking to a restaurant in London Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, shortly before 6pm on Monday (October 21) a 36-year-old man was accosted by another man who made an indecent suggestion and then tried to force him into a nearby dark-coloured stationary van with a sliding side door.

The victim managed to break free and ran away along Western Road towards Warrior Square railway station, then going via nearby side streets to return to London Road, police said. He then got a taxi to return home.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings, of Hastings investigations, said: "This appears to have been a isolated attack, but we are currently treating it as an attempted kidnap.

"The suspect is described as white, 5'8", clean shaven with dark eyes and an East European accent. He was wearing a black baseball cap and appeared to have shaven hair on the side of his head.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, who noticed a dark van acting suspiciously or being driven at speed, or indeed anybody who may have other information about this incident.”

Anyone able to help is urged to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1122 of 21/10.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.