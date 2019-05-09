Man admits to defrauding Hastings and St Leonards groups out of thousands

A former treasurer of several community organisations in Hastings and St Leonards has pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed today (Thursday, May 9).

Paul Roger Smith, 74, of Addington Grove, Lewisham, London, initially entered no pleas to the charges of fraud by abuse of position when he appeared before Hastings magistrates on April 10.

But yesterday (Wednesday, May 8), Smith admitted all four counts when he appeared at Hove Trial Centre, a spokesman for the CPS said.

Between October 9, 2013 and December 25, 2016 Smith, while treasurer of Hastings and St Leonards Museum Association, abused his position as treasurer by committing fraud, intending to keep £12,276.62 for himself.

Smith, while treasurer of the Castle Ward Forum, committed the same offence between March 31, 2014 and April 1, 2017, intending to keep £7,316.49 for himself.

He also committed fraud by abusing his position as treasurer for Hastings and Rye Liberal Democrat Association, intending to keep £4,250.16 for himself between February 15, 2013 and March 5, 2017.

Smith abused his position as treasurer of St Leonards Methodist Church between October 2, 2014 and February 10, 2017 by committing fraud and intending to keep £12,408.15 for himself.

Smith must appear for sentencing at the crown court on Tuesday, May 28, the CPS said.