Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of arson after Hastings fire

Police said officers were called to Farley Bank to reports of a fire at around noon.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and after carrying out enquiries arrested a 63-year-old man from Croydon on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life.

“He has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were at the scene until around 4.30pm as they tackled the blaze.