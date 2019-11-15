Magistrates Court results for the Hastings area for October 21 - October 23

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from October 21 - October 23.

October 21:

Kiarash Majidi, 32, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Hastings on February 17. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of criminal damage. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

October 22:

Adam Hills, 36, of Mount Idol View, Bexhill, was found guilty to driving a Yamaha vehicle on Bexhill Road, at Ninfield, on March 26, without due care and attention. He was fined £311 and ordered to pay £640 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with nine penalty points.

October 23:

Oliver Carter, 23, of Silverlands Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Priory Meadow shopping centre, Hastings, on May 1. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Charles Cooper, 48, of Charles Road West, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane on the A21 at Johns Cross, on July 17, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 167 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for three years.

Jack Cottle, 27, of Durgates, Wadhurst, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A21 London Road, at Hastings, on October 6, over the speed limit. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £200 for each offence and banned from driving for one year.

Brindt Rigg, 45, of Powdermill Lane, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover on Mount Pleasant Road, Battle, on May 4, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.

William Lee, 32, of Alexander Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on October 7. He was fined £130.

Thomas Ettridge, 26, of New Road, South Darenth, Dartford, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Kawasaki vehicle dangerously, at Hastings between the A20 London Road and St Helens Road, on April 20. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 20 and released on unconditional bail.

Thomas Hayden, 26, of High Grove Greenwich, London, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Yamaha vehicle dangerously at Hastings between the A20 London Road and St Helens Road, on April 20. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 20 and released on unconditional bail.

Matthew McClaven, 28, of Farnham Road, Welling, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously at Hastings between the A20 London Road and St Helens Road, on April 20. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 20 and released on unconditional bail.