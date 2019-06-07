Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from May 8 - May 13

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 8 to May 13.

May 8:

Joshua Hannaford, 29, of Westerham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving on Grand Parade, St Leonards, on October 31, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Jonathan Yates, 48, of Wilton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Escort van on the A21 at John’s Cross, Robertsbridge, on March 8 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 40 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, indicated a plea of guilty to causing actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Hastings on September 23, 2017. He also pleaded guilty to causing £70 damage to spectacles belonging to the victim on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a 12 month period.

May 13:

Chanez Lounici, 30, of Halcot Avenue, Bexleyheath, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on April 20. The court made a community order.

Kyle Smith, 28, of Caves Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £66 from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on November 16. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.