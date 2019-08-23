Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from August 12 - August 16

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 12 to August 16.

August 12:

Kerry Lambourne, 33, of Galley Hill View, Bexhill, was found guilty of assaulting a man by beating. She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 10. She admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge made by an earlier court for an offence of criminal damage. Sentencing was adjourned until September 2 for reports to be prepared. She was released on conditional bail.

Justin Wilson, 39, of Hornbeam, Burwash, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Burwash on July 15. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 115 hours of unpaid work.

A 15-year-old girl from St Leonards, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 5. She was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel, for a four month contract, and ordered to pay £70 in compensation.

August 13:

Adam Wright, 33, of Thanet Way, Hastings, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on February 28. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £310 in prosecution costs.

August 14:

Leah Cruttenden, 31, of Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Bexhill on July 24. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Bradbury Newall, 36, of Sawyers Row, Pett, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne Custody Centre, on July 28. He was fined £1,346 and banned from driving for 17 months.

August 15:

Corey Wheeler, 23, of Old Church Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.