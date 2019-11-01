Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for October 7 - October 14.

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from October 7 - October 14.

October 7:

Trevor Colvin, 57, of Churchfield, Westfield, was found guilty of speeding on the A259 at Bexhill on May 4. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

October 9:

Darren Hellowell, 41, of Markwick Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a double-glazed living room window at Bexhill on September 22. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Simon King, 47, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Telham Lane, Battle, on April 2, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for three years. The court also made a community order.

Morakile Kosi, 35, of Barn Field Terrace, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by sending messages to a woman. The offence took place at Crawley on October 21. He was fined £50.

Oliver Peterson, 28, of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Silchester Road, St Leonards, on May 26. He was fined £150.

Sarah Sones, 44, of Main Road, Peasmarsh, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle at Peasmarsh, on September 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £250 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Nicholas Jones, 33, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by instructing a friend to contact a woman. The offence took place at St Leonards betweem January 28 and February 15. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

John Akhurst, 91, of Phyllis Avenue, Peacehaven, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Marina, St Leonards, on March 25, without due care and attention. He was fined £266 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

October 14:

Craig Kerwin, of no fixed address, was found guilty of three offences of being in breach of a Community Protection Notice and a Public Spaces Protection Order by being in possession of and consuming what a Hastings Borough Council officer reasonably believed to be alcohol in a restricted area. The offences took place at Hastings between June 11 and July 19. He was fined £50 for each offence and ordered to pay £50 in costs.

Daniel Sutters, 23, of Brendon Rise, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on April 15. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

Ella Albietz, 32, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at the Eastbourne District General Hospital on August 10. She also indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting police officers at St Leonards on April 21, and to being in possession of a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine at Hastings, on October 9. She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for one year. The court also made a community order.

A 14-year-old Hastings boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on August 26. He was referred to the East Susssex Youth Offender Panel for a nine month term.