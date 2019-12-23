Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for November 13 - 25

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from November 13 - November 25.

November 13:

Brandon Hare, 18, of Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on May 14 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

November 14:

John Lee, 42, of North Street, Edenbridge, Kent, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making off with intent to avoid paying a £53 restaurant bill. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 19. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs and £53 in compensation.

November 18:

Donna Battams, 57, of The Close, Rye, indicated a plea of guilty to sexually touching a man without his consent. The offence took place at Rye on March 1. She also indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer at Rye on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation.

Curtis Williams, 31, of Portland Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Hastings on May 9 and September 16. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

November 19:

Dean Quinnell, 41, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of drinking alcohol in a restricted area at Hastings on July 31 and refusing to surrender the alcohol to an authorised officer. He pleaded guilty to a second charge of being in breach of a Public Space Protection Order by drinking alcohol at Hastings, on the same date. He was fined £100 for each offence and ordered to pay £384 in prosecution costs.

Joshua Wright, 27, of de Cham Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence at Sussex on March 7. He was fined £346 and banned from driving for 21 days.

James Bradley, 23, of Endeavour Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle at Parsonage Lane, Westfield, on May 30 with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £392 and banned from driving for one year.

Zachary Daultry, 22, of Downs Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on November 3. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to furniture and a door at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 15o hours of unpaid work.

Matthew Day, 30, of Paddock Close, Lydd, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving on the A259 at Icklesham on May 18, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £120 for each offence and banned from driving for one year.

Jack Parris, 23, of Beacon Hill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Beacon Hill, on May 18 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis, at Bexhill, on the same date. He was fined £253 and banned from driving for one year.

Paul Robey, 50, of South Cliff, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of nine wraps of heroin at Bexhill on March 17. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Harry Vernon, 28, of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do by police at Hastings on October 19. He also pleaded guilty to failing to co-operate with a drugs wipe test on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Ford Transit dangerously on Bexhill Road, St Leonards on October 19. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

November 22:

Zac Fellows, 40, of Jubilee Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the Crumbles Roundabout, Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on September 6, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 40 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £220 and banned from driving for one year.

John Woodin, 35, of Jubilee Gardens, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on September 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Dayne Hawkins, 21, of Hertford Close, St Leonards, was found guilty of stealing a wallet containing cash and bank cards. The offence took place at Queens Road, Hastings, on October 17. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was his ‘appalling record of theft’.

November 25:

Kyle Smith, 29, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing items worth £243 from Tesco at Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on October 31. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer at Hastings on November 4. He was sentenced to seven days in prison and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.