Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for November 11 - November 13.

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from November 11 - November 13.

November 11:

Alfie Ilmers, 25, of Quarry Crescent, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne Police Station on September 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Vjaceslavs Kovalovs, 48, of The Cheviots, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on The Ridge, Hastings, on October 13, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded to driving with no insurance and to driving while over the drink drive limit, at Hastings on the same date. He gave a breath alcohol recording of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for five years. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the ‘serious combination of driving offences and multiple similar previous offences.

A 15-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault by beating. The offences took place at St Leonards on May 14. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six month contract.

A 16-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being involved in the handling or disposal of a stolen Honda car, worth £11,000. The offence took place at Hastings on June 2. He also pleaded guilty to offences of driving the vehicle at Hastings, with no licence or insurance on June 3. In addition, he pleaded guilty to stealing a Honda vehicle, worth £1,200, at Hastings on June 16 and to driving with no insurance, failing to stop for police and to driving dangerously on roads in Hastings. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order and banned him from driving for one year.

A 14-year-old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking, and damaging a Ford car at Marina, St Leonards, on October 20. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance and to stealing a sat-nav device on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of criminal damage. He was referred to the Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a nine month contract and banned from driving for one year.

Louise Wittman, 41, of School Road, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on March 15. She was also found guilty of driving a Hyundai vehicle on Bembrook Road, Hastings, on April 6, with no insurance. She was fined £660 for each offence and banned from driving for six months.

November 13:

David Goddard, 39, of Main Street, Beckley, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Dane Road, Hastings, on October 27, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 107 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement to participate in a drink impaired driver programme and fined him £400. He was banned from driving for three years.

Modou Mitchell, 19, of Canute Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on October 27. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Pevensey Road on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

James Nicol 22, of New Moorsite, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Yamaha vehicle on Wrestwood Road, Bexhill, on May 31, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to speeding on Wrestwood Road and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined a total of £220 and banned from driving for three years.

Remareo Tapper, 21, of Maywood Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on October 27, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Nigel Torrance, 56, of Priory Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Wellington Place, Hastings, on October 24. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Richard Barrett, 53, of Arnside Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on October 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

Christopher Carman, 26, of London Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 16. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £140 in compensation.

William Graco, 59, of Blackmill Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki vehicle on Bexhill Road Hastings, on May 19, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £153 and banned from driving for three years.