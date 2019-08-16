Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for July 31 - August 9

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July 31 to August 9.

July 31:

Michael Riggs, 33, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Bethune Way, Hastings, on March 23 with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Emily Caple, 26, of Jameson Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at St Saviours Road, St Leonards, on July 16. She was fined £80.

Cameron Skilton, 21, of London Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly taking part in the retention or disposal of stolen goods, a Honda vehicle worth £2,700. The court made a community order and fined him £140. He was ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation.

Joshua Turner, 18, of Buckhurst Place, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Beetle, on Windsor Road, Bexhill, on July 12, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence on the same date. He was fined £340 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Jamie Thompson, 23, of Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Kings Road, St Leonards, on July 12. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer at the Conquest Hospital on the same date. The court made a community order and fined him £400.

August 1:

Karl Williams, 35, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a necklace and earrings. The offence took place at Hastings between June 5 and June 13. He pleaded guilty to stealing £257 by bank withdrawal, during the same period and indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order, at St Leonards on June 13. He indicated a plea of guilty to theft of £35 at St Leonards on June 23. Sentencing was adjourned until August 19 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on bail.

August 7:

Emily Brown, 28, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 19. She was fined £120.

Antony Pearce, 26, of Cropwell Bishop, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Vicarage Road, Hastings, on July 20, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £390 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Prashant Rana, 31, of Quarry Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Honda Accord vehicle on the A21 at Battle on June 30, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 96 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and his driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Brodie Scarfe, 19, of Sackville Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Freelander vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on July 24, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 59 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

August 9:

David Robinson, 34, of Bembrook Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Robertsbridge on March 1. He was fined £320.

Zuke White, 44, of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A259 at Marina on December 28 last year. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £250 costs.