Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for December 30 - January 8

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from December 30 - January 8.

December 30:

Mark Knapp, 50, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Priory Road, Hastings, on August 23, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 118 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Peter Lown, 73, of Hoads Wood Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at the Sussex Exchange, Queensway, Hastings, on December 4. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

January 2:

Daniel Smith, 25, of Ninfield Road, Sidley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on July 7. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Fiona Smith, 38, of Pett Road, Pett, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Vinehall Road, Robertsbridge, on July 25, with no licence. She was fined £165 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

January 3:

Tara Perry, 32, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a Sabatier knife, worth £46.47, from Chef’s Ware in Queens Road, Hastings, on October 23. She also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing meat, worth £38.20, from Sainsbury’s at Station Approach, Hastings, on October 14 and to stealing clothing worth £31, from Primark and to assaulting a man at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on the same date. She pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £300 from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on September 8 and to stealing two packets of pork chops, worth £6.50 from Co-op in Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on November 18. In addition, she pleaded guilty to fraud at a shop in Priory Meadow, Hastings, on October 21, by selecting an item from a shelf and asking for a refund for the item at the tills, with the intent of making a gain of £49.99. She was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous convictions and failing to comply with court orders.

January 6:

Daniel Matthews, 33, of Her Majesty’s Prison Rochester, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Bexhill Road, on May 26 with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for 16 months.

January 8:

Richard Byrne, 32, of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when requested by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Mark Cross, Crowborough, on December 6. The court made a community order. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Charlotte Eldrige, 31, of Westhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when requested by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Uckfield on December 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 17 months.

Janusz Malochleb, 58, of Baillie Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Grosvenor Crescent, St Leonards, on December 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 38 months.

Murat Yalcin, 46, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at White Rock, Hastings on December 5. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a pair of glasses belonging to the victim on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Dominic Chapman, 39, of Ashburnham Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Pelham Place, Hastings, on July 10, with cocaine and cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

John Suddons, 68, of Quarry Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to produce a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on December 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.

Jamie Edwards, 23, of Hare Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in a public place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on May 25. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was given a two year conditional discharge and fined £80 for the drugs offence.

Bradley Howe, 20, of Broad View, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an imitation firearm - a black BB gun with silencer, at London Road, Bexhill, on October 10. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on London Road, with no licence or insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Matthew Barton, 47, of Springfield Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Kia vehicle, at Ravenside retail park, Bexhill, on August 6, while over the drink-drive limit. He was fined £110 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.