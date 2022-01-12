Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice SUS-221201-112207001

December 13:

A 17 year old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in a public place at McDonalds, Bexhill, on November 21. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound another person,with intent to do him grievous bodily harm at Bexhill on the same date. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman, assaulting a police officer and to using threatening behaviour at Bexhill and Hastings on November 21. Sentencing was adjourned to a later date to allow for reports to be prepared. He was remanded in a youth detention centre.

A 16 year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of sending an electronic communication that was which was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The offences took place at Hastings on June 23 and 24. He admitted to failing to comply with the requirements of a youth rehabilitation order made by Hastings Youth Court on February 22. Sentencing was adjourned until January 10. He was released on conditional bail.

A 17 year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to damaging a window, door and curtain blinds belonging to Utopia Housing. The offence took place at Hastings on November 3. Sentencing was adjourned to a later date to allow for reports to be prepared. He was remanded in a youth detention centre.

December 14:

Steven Earl, 60, of Reedswood Road, Broad Oak, Brede, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a Rother District Council enforcement notice by failing to dismantle and remove a summerhouse from his land. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £1,213.68 in costs.

Trevor Boyle, 40, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, was found guilty of stealing a Vauxhall vehicle, worth £1,800, from Crusader Vehicle Hire Company. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 18. A warrant was issued for his arrest, due to no appearance in answer to bail.

William Hall, 29, of Highlea Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on March 2. He also pleaded guilty to sending offensive voicemails and messages that of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

December 15:

Lucy McCafferty, 19, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating and a charge of common assault. The offences took place at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on July 5. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £125 in compensation.

Ashley Middle, 32, of Wilmington Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 11. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order requiring him to abstain from alcohol for 90 days, and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.