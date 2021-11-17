Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

September 22:

Paul Terry, 37, of Ridge West, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Mount View Street, Bexhill, on February 17 with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Paul Lyons, 47, of Marline Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on June 26. Sentencing was adjourned until December 1 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Gareth Castle, 26, of Braybrooke Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £250 damage to a glass entry door at Poundland in Priory Meadow, Hastings, on July 9. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

September 24:

Mark Hayter, 34, of Woolreeds Road, Ashford, Kent, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at The Conquest Hospital, St Leonards on October 22, last year. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

September 29:

Thomas Brown, 23, of Shrub Lane, Burwash, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Hoarbeech Lane, Horam, on August 28, whilst unfit to drive through drink. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop following an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle at Horam on the same date. He was fined £461 and banned from driving for 14 months.

October 5:

Benjamin Loft, 41, of Winchelsea Road, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Citroen panel van on Fairlight Road, and Winchelsea Road, on March 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £180 and banned from driving for 46 months. He was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

October 6:

Lee Madgwick, 35, of Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, Kent, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on August 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 29 months.

Dylan Mcilroy-Regis, 23, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on August 20. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for three years.

Christopher Watson, 45, of Firle Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Hastings Road, Bexhill, on August 22, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £147 and banned from driving for 40 months.

Daisy Gray, 25, of Cottage Lane, Westfield, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on February 10. The court made a community order.

PJ Wright, 22, of Bankside, Rye, pleaded guilty to causing £250 damage to a glass custody panel belonging to Sussex Police. The offence took place at Hastings on April 17. He also pleaded guilty to causing £34 damage to a window at Rye Police Station on April 16. He was ordered to pay £595 in compensation.