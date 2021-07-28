Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags among 38 items stolen in Rye shop burglary - have you seen them?

Officers attended the Bond Street to Your Street store in Lion Street around 1.50am on Monday, June 7, following reports of a break-in.

Police carried out an extensive search, supported by the dog unit, but with no trace of the suspects.

An investigation was launched and it was established that a substantial number of designer handbags and accessories had been stolen from inside the premises.

Pictures supplied by Sussex Police SUS-210728-170441001

The items are all unique, and officers have released photos of them to help with their ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with any information relating to these items, or to the burglary itself, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 71 of 07/06.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

