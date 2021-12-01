Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in November

2.

Kemar Maybury, 40, of Dartmouth Crescent in Brighton, was jailed for four years for using children to supply drugs around the city. He He was sought by officers after the mother of a 13-year-old girl, who was found to be a passenger in Maybury’s car, raised concerns about her welfare. A search of the vehicle discovered cannabis and a further search of Maybury’s home address found cannabis plants. An investigation by detectives found Maybury had specifically targeted schools and universities to find young people to exploit, supplying them with drugs and in turn using them to distribute drugs on his behalf. He was charged with taking a child without authority, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis), being in possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and cultivating cannabis plants. He pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug and cultivating cannabis plants and denied the other two charges.