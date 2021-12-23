Locked up in Sussex 2021: These are some the criminals jailed between January and June

Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up during the first six months of 2021.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person.
1.
Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, was found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder after driving his BMW into a crowd of people on Brighton seafront. Khondaker and his brother, Irfan, got into an argument with 20-year-old Suel Delgado and his friends in Brighton in on December 1 during a night out, before going their separate ways. The Khondaker brothers got into their BMW SUV and Iftekhar deliberately drove the car into the group in Marine Parade near the pier. Suel was killed and two of his friends, Zakir and Azaan Khan, suffered life-changing injuries. The whole attack was captured on CCTV. The Khondaker brothers dumped the vehicle in Middle Street in the town centre and called a taxi home. Iftekhar, of Caithness Road in Mitcham, was jailed for a minimum of 26 years on February 4, after being found guilty on January 25.
2.
Daniel Appleton, 38, was found guilty of murdering his wife and a 76-year-old neighbour who rushed to help. Appleton had attacked his wife, Amy Appleton, on the drive of their Hazel Way home in Crawley Down on December 22, 2019. Sandy Seagrave, 76, was passing and crossed the road to confront Appleton, who beat her with her own walking stick. He then used the stick to further attack his wife. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. Appleton then reentered the house and was found by police inside, having inflicted multiple life-threatening injuries to himself. His friends and family said he had been acting strangely leading up to the incident and witnesses said he seemed 'like he was possessed'. Three psychiatric assessments considered Appleton to have experienced a brief psychotic episode at the time of the killings and hallucinogenic drugs were found in his system. Appleton was jailed for at least 26 and a half years on January 25.
3.
Irfan Khondaker, 27, was found guilty found guilty of assisting an offender by helping his brother, Iftekhar, escape the scene of a crime. The Khondakers got into an argument with 20-year-old Suel Delgado and his friends in Brighton in on December 1 during a night out, before going their separate ways. The Khondaker brothers got into their BMW SUV and Iftekhar deliberately drove the car into the group in Marine Parade near the pier. Suel was killed and two of his friends, Zakir and Azaan Khan, suffered life-changing injuries. The whole attack was captured on CCTV. The Khondaker brothers dumped the vehicle in Middle Street in the town centre and called a taxi home. Irfan, of Caithness Road in Mitcham, was jailed for three years on February 4, after being found guilty on January 25.
4.
Jack Heslip, 20, of Woodlands Road in East Grinstead, was jailed for 40 months after pleading guilty to six counts of burglary, one charge of attempted burglary and two counts of possession of cannabis. At Lewes Crown Court on January 6, the court heard Heslip burgled homes of elderly, vulnerable residents in Sandy Lane, Holtye Road, Quarry Rise, Copse Close, Lewes Road in the town last August and September. On most occasions, the residents were at either at home or in their gardens when he broke in. Sometimes he was disturbed by the occupants. He stole cash and food and drink.