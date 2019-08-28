These people were jailed in Sussex

Locked up in August - 8 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex

Here is a round-up of some of the most serious sentencings in Sussex in August.

All sentencing details are accurate at time of convictions. Hover your mouse over the pictures to read the full picture caption. All pictures provided by Sussex Police except where stated.

Dowds was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment after being convicted of a series of sex offences against two children aged between five and six, 30 years ago.

1. John Dowds, 56, unemployed, of Thorndean Road, Brighton

A man who bragged about robbing a shop in Eastbourne was caught, convicted and jailed for six years. Police were called after a man entered the Co-Op in Beatty Road, Eastbourne, and demanded cash shortly before 11pm on Friday 19 April. He was jailed for six years.

2. Terry Harris, 32, of no fixed address but known to frequent the Eastbourne area

Cocaine and heroin supplier Courtney Miller-Cross was sent to Sussex on a county lines operation after already been caught once in Somerset. But Miller-Cross - or 'Frosty' as he was known - got a chilly reception from police when they caught him in a Brighton hotel with wraps of Class A drugs and cash. He was jailed for a year.

3. Courtney Miller-Cross, 21, arrested in Brighton

Adams lied about three speeding offences and paid his friend 1,000 to take the blame for two of them has been jailed for 10 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a 140 victim surcharge.

4. Terry Adams, 49, a butcher, of Burwash Road, Heathfield

