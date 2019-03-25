Listed building damaged on Bexhill seafront

Police are appealing for information after a seafront shelter on De La Warr Parade was damaged.

Rother Police said the support post, decorative wooden panels and bench were damaged over the weekend of March 16 to 17.

The grade II listed shelter, built in 1896, is located between the junctions of Sea Road and Brassey Road.

PCSO Daryl Holter, heritage crime officer said: “Historic buildings are often a victim to heritage crime. Lead, for example, is indiscriminately pulled up off roofs, tiles and stonework taken or glass windows smashed or stolen.

“All are testament to the skills of craftsmen, and many are stolen or smashed beyond repair – destroying in a moment something that has been familiar to and appreciated by generations.

“Some of these buildings have been around for hundreds of years, surviving world wars and the elements of time and nature.

“These crimes often damage the very fabric of the building, their impact is immeasurable, as, even though items might be restored or replaced, the link to the past has gone forever.

“Heritage crime can have a devastating impact on local communities, far outweighing the material loss suffered.”

The seafront shelter is listed due to its architectural value, and well-crafted and decorative wooden shelter with an unusual ten sided plan.

It is one of the surviving features of the 8th Earl de La Warr’s development of Bexhill.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch either by email or by calling 101 quoting reference 0090 24/03/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

