‘Large number of cannabis plants’ seized in St Leonards

Police seized a ‘large number of cannabis plants’ from a property in St Leonards yesterday (Monday, August 12).

Sussex Police officers executed a warrant at a property in London Road on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesman said a large number of cannabis plants were seized.

Anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 708 of 12/08.

READ MORE:

• Main roads in Hastings and Battle to close for pothole prevention works

• Cat seriously injured after being shot with air rifle in St Leonards

• Police investigating attempted break-in at Hastings garage