‘Large number of cannabis plants’ seized in St Leonards

Cannabis plants found at a property in St Leonards. Photo courtesy of Hastings Police. SUS-190813-160505001
Police seized a ‘large number of cannabis plants’ from a property in St Leonards yesterday (Monday, August 12).

Sussex Police officers executed a warrant at a property in London Road on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesman said a large number of cannabis plants were seized.

Anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 708 of 12/08.

