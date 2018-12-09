‘Known burglar’ who absconded from prison arrested in Pevensey

A known burglar who had absconded from prison was arrested in Pevensey on Saturday evening (December 8), according to a Sussex Police officer.

Police constable Elliott, who is based in Eastbourne, said another person was also arrested for assisting an offender.

On twitter, the officer said: “A known burglar who absconded from prison earlier this week, has been arrested in Pevensey this evening in a joint effort by A and C section officers.

“His friend is also in custody for assisting an offender.”

A number of users responded to congratulate the officers on their ‘great work’.