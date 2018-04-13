Knifepoint robberies: Man charged with ‘threatening people with a machete’ in Hastings

A 26-year-old man from Hastings has been charged with two counts of threatening people with a machete by detectives investigating a series of robberies across Hastings and St Leonards, according to police.

Police said Christopher Alexander White, 26, unemployed, of Cambridge Gardens, Hastings, has also been charged with three counts of robbery, theft of a moped, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He appeared before magistrates on Friday (April 13) and has been remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information about recent robberies and they are asked to contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1353.

Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.