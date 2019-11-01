Jailed in October - 13 Sussex criminals behind bars

Jailed in October - 12 Sussex criminals behind bars

Here is a round-up of some of the most serious Sussex court sentencings revealed by police in October.

All sentencing details are accurate at the time of conviction. Hover your mouse over the pictures to read the full picture caption. All pictures provided by Sussex Police.

Mickey Erridge, 24, unemployed, of Wish Hill, Eastbourne, was sentenced to nine years and five months after pleading guilty to 11 sexual offences including rape, against a young girl, said police.
Mickey Erridge, 24, unemployed, of Wish Hill, Eastbourne, was sentenced to nine years and five months after pleading guilty to 11 sexual offences including rape, against a young girl, said police.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Sharon Anne Gould, 38, unemployed, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards-on-Sea, was arrested by plain clothes officers who saw her participating in a suspected drugs deal in the Cornwallis Gardens area. She is serving a 34-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply, said police.
Sharon Anne Gould, 38, unemployed, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards-on-Sea, was arrested by plain clothes officers who saw her participating in a suspected drugs deal in the Cornwallis Gardens area. She is serving a 34-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply, said police.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Paul Tully, 36, was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference in Bognor.Tully, of Ash Grove in Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to all three charges and was given a 42-week prison sentence, said police.
Paul Tully, 36, was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference in Bognor.Tully, of Ash Grove in Bognor Regis, pleaded guilty to all three charges and was given a 42-week prison sentence, said police.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eraldo Saraseli, 20, of no fixed address and Klaudio Ago, 27, of Bristol Gardens, Brighton, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis in Brighton. Saraseli pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of false identity documents, said police. He was sentenced to two years and eight months. Ago pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis but admitted permitting supply of cocaine and cannabis on his premises, said police. He was also sentenced to two years and eight months.
Eraldo Saraseli, 20, of no fixed address and Klaudio Ago, 27, of Bristol Gardens, Brighton, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis in Brighton. Saraseli pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of false identity documents, said police. He was sentenced to two years and eight months. Ago pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis but admitted permitting supply of cocaine and cannabis on his premises, said police. He was also sentenced to two years and eight months.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3