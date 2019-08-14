Jail for Hastings shoplifter who targeted Tesco at Ravenside and Hollington

A shoplifter who targeted supermarkets to steal bottles of spirits has been sent to prison according to a court document.

Richard Wardley, 28, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of whisky, worth £30 from Tesco at Bexhill on July 4. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of items used in connection with theft. He pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Absolut Vodka from Tesco at Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on July 5 and to stealing two bottles of vodka and a bottle of whisky from Tesco at Ravenside on July 2.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a De Walt drill, worth £150 from B&Q at Tesco, Ravenside, on July 4.

He was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the high number of offences committed over a short period of time.

