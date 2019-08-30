Jail for Bexhill man convicted of five counts of rape

A Bexhill man has been jailed after being convicted of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Lewis Jackson, 19, of Filsham Drive, was sentenced to a total of ten years when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Friday (August 30), according to Sussex Police.

In July 2019, he was convicted of raping a woman aged 16 years or over on five occasions, and of sexual assault on another female aged 13 and over. All the offences took place in Bexhill.

Police said in 2018, he had been sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in detention for controlling and coercive behaviour against two girls, which was to run consecutively to a six-month detention he had been given earlier the same year after being convicted of a series of similar offences against a third girl.

He also has indefinite restraining orders prohibiting him from contacting any of his victims, a police spokesman added.

Police say they first became aware of Jackson when they began receiving third party reports about his behaviour towards a girl, beginning with three different assaults over a couple of months.

Following police enquiries, it became apparent that Jackson was also controlling a second woman, according to police, and then two further females came forward to disclose similar behaviour.

Jackson was arrested and interviewed but denied everything that was put to him. He was charged and then convicted of those offences and during that investigation, two of the victims found the courage to disclose the sexual offences. Police say these were then investigated separately, resulting in convictions and the sentencing on August 30.

Detective Constable Sally O’Shaughnessy of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “The victims are relieved to have been believed but their main concern was to prevent any future behaviour by Jackson.

“Although this may offer them some reassurance and closure, they both have a long road ahead of them in terms of rebuilding their trust and faith in human nature.

“However anyone who finds themselves at risk of physical abuse or sexual exploitation in any way need not suffer in silence.

“You can contact us at any time online or by calling 101, and can arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.

“We will also help you to access sources of further information, support and advice.”