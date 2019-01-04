Investigation continues into Gatwick drone activity

Sussex Police has said it is committed to catching those responsible for illegal drone activity at Gatwick and enquiries may take ‘some time’.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry attended a ministerial meeting yesterday (January 3) along with the Chief Constable Giles York to provide an update on Sussex Police’s response and ongoing criminal investigation.

ACC Barry said: “Sussex Police continues to progress a thorough and comprehensive criminal investigation into the illegal drone activity at Gatwick, which led to airport disruption.

“All lines of enquiry are being vigorously pursued. This includes identifying and investigating people of interest and with some enquiries anticipated to take some time.”

He added: “We are committed to identifying, tracing and bringing to justice those behind this serious criminal offence, and to the on-going protection of public safety.

“It is recognised that we responded to a very challenging situation and we have shared the learning from the operation and investigation with the government.”

Police said there will be information relevant to this enquiry within the community and, with a £50,000 reward on offer for information from Gatwick Airport Limited, it is vital that people come forward so the force can bring to justice the person responsible for this criminal act.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if you want, on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable anonymous online form.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.