Intruders broke into St Leonards flat while occupants were asleep inside

Police are investigating a burglary at a flat in St Leonards where intruders stole a large glass jar of silver change estimated at £500.

Police said the incident happened at a ground-floor flat in London Road at approximately 2.30am on Sunday (August 4) while the occupants, a man and a woman, were asleep in bed.

Neither was hurt but the intruders were found to have made off with the jar and cash.

Detective Constable Cally Fox said: “Given its size and contents the jar would have been extremely heavy and we’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen people in the area carrying it away.”

Witnesses can pass information online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 261 of 04/08.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111.

