International Anti-Slavery Day in Hastings

As part of International Anti-Slavery Day next Thursday (October 18), members of Discovery will be outside Debenhams and inside Priory Meadow throughout the day, offering information to the public about how to spot the signs of modern slavery and anti-trafficking.

Discovery is a multi-agency team which includes the police, local authority, fire service and charities.

Detective Inspector Rob Morland, who leads the Discovery team, said: “Over the last three years the Discovery partners have identified more than 300 people caught up in slavery in Hastings & Rother.

“That’s why we’re out in Hastings town centre on Thursday to mark International Anti-Slavery Day. This isn’t just a police issue, it’s an issue for everyone.

“The public have a crucial role to play in helping us identify potential victims of modern slavery and human trafficking.”

Natalie Williams, community engagement manager at King’s Church, which is one of the Discovery partners, said: “It’s been really good to work in partnership together to raise awareness of modern slavery, which is vital if we’re to prevent more people from being exploited.

“But more importantly it is about rescuing victims and supporting survivors as they rebuild their lives, which is something we’re committed to. So if you’re in Hastings town centre on Thursday please come and talk to us about what we’re doing and how you can spot the signs of modern slavery and human trafficking in our community.”

