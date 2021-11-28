Image released of Hastings assault suspect
Police have released an image of a suspect following an ‘unprovoked’ assault on a 15-year-old boy in Hastings.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:39 am
Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of September 12 outside McDonald’s in Wellington Place.
The victim was with friends when he was approached by two males, one of whom punched him in the face, according to police.
Police said the males then made off from the scene.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers are urging anyone who recognises the male pictured to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1041 of 12/09.”