Image released of Hastings assault suspect

Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of September 12 outside McDonald’s in Wellington Place.

The victim was with friends when he was approached by two males, one of whom punched him in the face, according to police.

Police said the males then made off from the scene.

Anyone who recognises the male pictured is asked to report it to officers online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1041 of 12/09. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211128-112608001