Image released of Hastings assault suspect

Police have released an image of a suspect following an ‘unprovoked’ assault on a 15-year-old boy in Hastings.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:39 am

Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of September 12 outside McDonald’s in Wellington Place.

The victim was with friends when he was approached by two males, one of whom punched him in the face, according to police.

Police said the males then made off from the scene.

Anyone who recognises the male pictured is asked to report it to officers online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1041 of 12/09. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211128-112608001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers are urging anyone who recognises the male pictured to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1041 of 12/09.”