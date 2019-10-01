Identity sought for sneak thief at St Leonards nursing home

Police want to find this man who sneaked into the room of an elderly St Leonards nursing home resident, and took her handbag.

Just after 11pm last Wednesday (September 25) the man got into Southdowns Nursing Home, in Hollington Park Road, St Leonards, via a side door.

Police said he then walked into the bedroom of the 90-year-old resident, who suffers from dementia, and stole her handbag.

PC Rachel Comotto said: “The suspect is described as white, between about 45 and 55, with short dark, curly hair which is slightly receding, and stubble.

“This was a really despicable crime against a very vulnerable lady - let’s see if we can put a name to him.

“If you can help please get in touch online or by calling us on 101, quoting serial 347 of 26/09.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”