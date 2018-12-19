Hunt for wanted Hastings man

Police are looking for a man who they say is wanted in connection with a rape, stalking and making threats to kill in Hastings.

Michael Hargreaves, 36, is of no fixed address but could be in Hastings, Chichester or Brighton.

Police said he is known to be violent and should not be approached.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall, bald with blue eyes.

Police said he uses different first and second names.

PC Kelley Gray said: “We need to talk to Hargreaves in connection with these offences. If you have seen him or know where he is please contact us.”

Anyone with information about Hargreaves should report online or ring 101. If you see him dial 999.