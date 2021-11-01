Hunt continues for man who escaped from court custody - wanted man has links to Hastings area

Jack Tyler was arrested by police in August following an appeal for information on his whereabouts.

He was charged with burglary and affray, and remanded in custody to appear before Hove Crown Court on September 8.

However, during the hearing, he escaped from court custody and fled from the courtroom.

Jack Tyler. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210111-141851001

Police were called and officers carried out extensive searches in the area, but with no trace.

Tyler is described as 5’ 4” tall, of stocky build with dark, shaved hair.