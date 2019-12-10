Hundreds of items stolen in Hastings Old Town burglary

An antique shop in Hastings Old Town was broken into and approximately 500 items were stolen.

Butler and George, in George Street, Hastings, was burgled overnight between 4pm on Sunday (December 8) and 10.50am on Monday (December 9).

Picture supplied by David Hunt

David Hunt said he noticed the break-in when he went to open the shop on Monday morning.

He said glass cabinets containing distinctive items had been completely emptied.

Paintings, jewellery, dinosaur teeth and militaria from both world wars were also taken.

Mr Hunt said: “I have three other partners and all of us have lost a great deal to the thieves, who took every piece of jewellery and anything with a high price tag.

Picture supplied by David Hunt

“Even the till was completely emptied, including the coins. Fortunately we have photos of many of the most distinctive items.”

Mr Hunt said he hopes the fact the stolen items are distinctive will help people recognise them.

Police asked anyone with any information to report online or call 101 quoting serial 421 of 09/12.