Homeless man jailed for assaulting woman after stealing two bottles of beer

A homeless man who assaulted and terrified a woman at a newsagents after stealing beer from the shop has been sentenced to 30 days

Thomas Lake, 48, of no fixed address, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 11 and pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of beer, worth £2.67 from Manor News, Church Street, Bexhill, on August 6.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her, using threatening behaviour and resisting a police officer on the same date.

He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of assault by beating.

He was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was alcohol related and caused fear to the victim, and due to previous convictions.

The court also issued a restraining order preventing him from going into Manor News or contacting its proprietor.

