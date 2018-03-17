Home Secretary: Amber Rudd praises community spirit after shooting

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd has paid tribute to the police officers who responded to last night’s tragic shooting.

Two women were killed in St Leonards and police have launched a murder investigation.

Picture from the scene last night. Picture: Mitchell/Jessup

The Hastings and Rye MP said this morning: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims in last night’s tragic shooting incident in Bexhill Road.

“I’ve spoken to the police chief and want to commend the swift actions of the police and other emergency services in responding to this incident.

“I’d like to reassure residents that as the police have said, they’ve already arrested someone in connection with this tragedy.

“There’s a great community spirit amongst residents of West St. Leonards which I know will continue, helping the families and friends of the victims.”

