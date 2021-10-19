Have you seen this missing Bexhill woman?
Police are concerned for the welfare of Rebecca (pictured) who went missing from Bexhill yesterday (October 18).
Rebecca, 49, is described by police as white, 5’ 3” tall and medium build, with black/brown hair in a short ‘pixie’ style.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.
Police have said that Rebecca could be travelling by bus, and is known to frequent areas like Manor Barn, the seafront, Ravenside, Priory Meadow and the Old Town areas of Hastings.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Rebecca in case she becomes distressed.
Instead, anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial number 848 of 18/10.