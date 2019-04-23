Hastings woman stabbed friend in 'Chucky' attack with kitchen knife, court hears

A Hastings woman looked like something out of a Chucky horror film when she stabbed him with a kitchen knife, a court has heard.

Josette Celik, 37, claims she acted in self-defence when she drove a kitchen knife into the stomach of a man she met in rehab.

Hailsham man Adrian Doughty was lucky to escape with life after the stabbing at his flat on October 28 last year, Brighton Crown Court heard today.

Celik, of Harkness Drive in Hastings, accepts she stabbed him but denies a charge of wounding with intent. Her trial began today.

Asked if he had tried to strangle Celik or had punched her, Mr Doughty told police he had only tried to restrain her.

'Ultimately she went into the kitchen and took a kitchen knife'

The court heard the pair had met up on Saturday, October 27 and spent an evening drinking and having sex.

Prosecutor Richard Saynor said they continued drinking the next day while Mr Doughty cooked a chicken for dinner.

Neighbours heard the pair arguing over the course of the day and about 4pm these arguments became physical, the prosecutor said.

Mr Saynor added: “She jumped on his back and began to hit him with her hands.

“Ultimately she went into the kitchen, took a kitchen knife, returned to the lounge and then stabbed Mr Doughty.”

Celik's face 'kind of like Chucky'

In a video of a police interview played to the jury, Mr Doughty said Celik came into the lounge with a knife and ‘a face you never, never forget’.

He said her expression was ‘kind of like Chucky’ – an apparent reference to the Child’s Play horror movie franchise involving a doll.

“She came right up to my face. She was insane,” Mr Doughty told police.

The prosecutor said: “We know from the police records that Mr Doughty contacted the police at around 4.15pm.

“When asked by the call handler what his emergency was [he said] ‘I need my partner removed from the flat she has just stabbed me’.”

Police arrest Celik and see 'blood on her hands'

Mr Doughty sought refuge at his next-door neighbours’ house while he waited for police to arrive.

“When police sirens could be heard Miss Celik went back in Mr Doughty’s flat and it was there police arrested her.

“The arresting officers observed blood on her hands.

“She kept repeating that she had stabbed Mr Doughty but it was self-defence.

“Upon her arrest she started screaming, struggling, kicking out so that the officers had to restrain her.”

In a police cell Celik succeeded in biting one of the police officers, the court heard.

In his police interview, Mr Doughty said doctors told him he was lucky that the stab wound was ‘centimetres’ away from killing him.

“Miss Celik does not dispute that she stabbed Mr Doughty.

“The sole issue in dispute is whether in stabbing him she was acting in reasonable self-defence.”

The trial continues.