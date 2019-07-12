Hastings woman ordered to pay compensation for wasting police time

A local woman wasted police resources by falsely reporting a crime according to a court document.

Pippa Speke, 27, of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to wasting police time by making a false report that an offence had been committed. The offence took place at Hastings on May 27.

She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

See also: Hastings woman guilty of having an electrical weapon

See also: Hastings man in his 40’s fined £6,000 for annoying neighbour by playing loud music