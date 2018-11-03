Hastings town centre road cordoned off by police

A road in Hastings town centre has been cordoned off by police.

According to a Hastings Observer reporter at the scene at 6pm, Braybrooke Terrace in Hastings, near the railway station, was cordoned off by police due to an unknown incident.

He saw a helicopter circling overhead, and groups of people gathered at the road closure.

The Observer approached Sussex Police for more information.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said they 'could not confirm anything at this time', but added that members of the public were not at risk.