Hastings stabbing: Three men arrested over attempted murder

Three men have been arrested by detectives investigating the stabbing of a man in Hastings in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 11).

The man is still in hospital but his condition has improved and is described as stable and no longer critical.

The men, aged 25, 19, and 18, were arrested at different locations in East Sussex today (Monday, November 12) on suspicion of attempted murder.

The three are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

The 33-year-old victim was attacked in Trinity Street around 1am on Sunday. He had previously been socialising in the town and is known to have had a verbal altercation with a friend outside the Brass Monkey before both went to the Safe Space shelter at His Place church.

It was after he left the shelter on his own that he was attacked by three men outside a health food shop in Trinity Street.

Medical volunteers from Safe Space, alerted by pub watch radio, quickly attended the scene and transferred him by stretcher to the shelter where he was treated by paramedics.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley, Hastings district policing commander, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack, and we urge anyone with information to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Twycross.”