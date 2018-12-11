Hastings recreation ground closed following vandalism

Vandals caused thousands of pounds of damage after breaking into the large changing pavilion at Sandhurst recreation ground.

Hastings Borough Council (HBC) said the incident happened at the facility on The Ridge on the evening of last Wednesday (December 5) and the early hours of the following day (Thursday, December 6).

The authority said considerable damage was caused to the internal parts of the building.

The changing room, which was only recently refurbished by the council was stripped of its copper piping, heaters and cabling. All the fixtures were also smashed.

Colin Fitzgerald, HBC’s lead councillor for the environment said: “This stupid act of vandalism and theft costs our community money at a time when the effects of austerity are being very keenly felt.

“It will take at least three months before the damage can be completely repaired. In the meantime, the clubs who play there will have to do without a changing room, or move to another pitch.

“I’d therefore urge anyone with information on what took place to contact the police.”

The council said an initial estimate for repairs is likely to be in the region of £5,000 to £6,000.