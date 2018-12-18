Hastings rape investigation: Man arrested

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Hastings in the early hours of Saturday (December 15) have arrested a man.

Police were alerted at 5.34am after the 19-year-old victim sought help at a house after being attacked by a man she did not know in the West Hill area of the town.

A 27-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of rape last night (Monday, December 17).

Police said he remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Ben Newman said: “The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. We want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or from anyone who was present on West Hill between approximately 3am and 6am on Saturday morning.

“Any information could be useful, so please contact us either online or call 101 quoting Operation Insight.”