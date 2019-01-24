Hastings rape investigation: man appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in Hastings, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Luke Smith, 27, a labourer of no fixed address, appeared at Lewes Crown Court this morning (January 24) where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of a woman over the age of 16, the CPS said.

A CPS spokesman said a trial date has been set for May 28 at Lewes Crown Court.

Sussex Police was alerted at 5.34am on Saturday, December 15, to reports of a woman being attacked in the West Hill area.

Police arrested a man on Monday, December 17.

Mr Smith was charged on Friday, December 21.

