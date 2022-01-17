Hastings: Police called after report of teenage boys ‘shoplifting at Primark’
Police were called to Hastings town centre at the weekend after four teenage boys had allegedly been caught shoplifting.
The boys, aged between 14 and 16, had been “detained” by security at the Primark store in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
Officers arrived at the scene at around 4pm on Saturday (January 15).
“When officers arrived security had detained the four boys and after speaking with the security team the matter was resolved and no further action was taken,” the spokesperson added.