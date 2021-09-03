Hastings Police arrest man after gunshot reports
Police in Hastings have revealed that officers responded to reports of gunshots earlier this week.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 7:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 7:16 pm
Officers were called after reports of shots being fired in the vicinity of Farley Bank on Tuesday evening (August 31).
A spokesperson for Hastings Police added: "Officers responded to the scene and seized two gas powered air weapons.
"A man was arrested and interviewed. As a result of this, he accepted a caution for firing beyond premises."
Police thanked the public for their patience 'while we responded to this incident', adding: "There are no ongoing concerns regarding public safety."
