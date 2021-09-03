Officers were called after reports of shots being fired in the vicinity of Farley Bank on Tuesday evening (August 31).

A spokesperson for Hastings Police added: "Officers responded to the scene and seized two gas powered air weapons.

"A man was arrested and interviewed. As a result of this, he accepted a caution for firing beyond premises."

Police thanked the public for their patience 'while we responded to this incident', adding: "There are no ongoing concerns regarding public safety."